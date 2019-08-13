LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Louisville officials will be revisiting the idea of a new indoor aquatic center for the city.

A study was launched nine months ago but put on hold during the budget cuts. Now, they are ready to start talking about the study again next month. City officials even plan to host a public meeting sometime next month and get the study's consultant to present the initial findings.

Right now, there is just one city-owned aquatic center, the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center. About 1,000 people use it every day.

