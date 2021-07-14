Anonymous donors help Louisville Thrift Store owner worried about keeping business alive amid sewer project

After his story aired, owner John Scott said someone walked into his store with $1,000 cash, offering to help him pay his utility bill.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After worrying about whether he would be able to keep his business alive amid road closures, Louisville Thrift Store owner John Scott said anonymous donors are helping him pay his utility bill.

On Tuesday, Scott told WHAS11 he did not know how much longer he could stay open with a new sewer project blocking the roads around his business in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville's Metropolitan Sewer District is working on an emergency sewer repair project outside the Louisville Thrift Store at 26th and Main to fix a pipe that was installed in the 1800s. According to a release, crews will be clearing debris from the pipe and fixing some areas that have deteriorated. Scott said MSD crews told him the repair job could take three to six months.

"Don't know where to go from here," Scott said Tuesday. "I'm stuck. I'm probably within two weeks of closing."

After his story aired, Scott said someone walked into his store with $1,000 cash, offering to help him pay his utility bill. Since then, two more people have offered to help Scott's store — including starting a fundraiser.

MSD has put up a sign pointing the way to Scott's store, though it is hidden behind detour and construction signs. Scott said the sign needs to be clearer, and MSD officials said they will "do whatever he wants." The project manager will meet with Scott Thursday to find a solution.

