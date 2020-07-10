Woman accuses former therapist of trying to hire client to attack her

The lawsuit says Brian Beckham stalked, tormented and then paid someone to attack a former client years after their therapy ended.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has filed a lawsuit against her former therapist, claiming he tried to hire a client to attack and cause her bodily harm.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Jane Doe, says Brian Beckham stalked, tormented and then paid someone to attack her years after their therapy ended.

Beckham, a therapist with Life Management Center in St. Matthews, agreed to stay away from the woman in January 2020 after she said he began stalking her. The woman said he told her employer that she was a sex worker and sent her unwanted packages with sex toys with his office on the return address.

Attorney Georgie Connally said her client then filed a police report and a protective order after she learned Beckham provided a client who was part of the Batterers' Intervention Program with her address and the make and model of her car, saying, "She just needs her teeth and nose done."

In a Facebook conversation obtained by Connally, the client then allegedly said he will "make sure she sees a plastic surgeon."

"We allege in the complaint that this has been a pattern for a number of years," Connally said. "I think that the trouble is, especially with young women who are dealing with people that are purportedly in positions of power, they don't feel safe to come forward and complain about something until they become so desperate, or so endangered that they have no other choice."

Connally also outlined concerns with Beckham's credentials in the lawsuit, saying he is not a doctor, social worker, psychiatrist or licensed psychotherapist according to Kentucky government and licensure records.

The suit also claims Beckham lied about being a Knight of the British Empire, attending Harvard and Oxford and being a licensed gynecologist.

"Brian Beckham is a wolf in sheep's clothing," the lawsuit says. "Disguised with potentially false titles...he preyed upon the Plaintiff."

Beckham is being sued for fraud, assault, breach of contract, defamation and both negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Life Management is also listed on several counts.

Life Management said they are unaware of the lawsuit, denying any allegations against them and their employees. WHAS11 has reached out to their attorney for further comment, but has not received a response.

