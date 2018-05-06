LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After 25 years in Downtown Louisville, the Alley Theater on West Main street will permanently close this year due to financial reasons.

According to our partners at Louisville Business First, the theater plans to close its doors for good in August.

The theater is known for pop culture parodies, like "Evil Dead: The Musical" and "William Shakespeare's Star Wars."

The theater's 2018 season will not be complete. Those with tickets for productions set after August first should contact the theater as soon as possible.

© 2018 WHAS-TV