Louisville teens heavily impacted by gun violence in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 10 months into the year, 2020 isn't just the year of the pandemic, but also the highest violence.

"We should not dismiss the numbers of 2020," Christopher 2X, victim advocate and founder of the organization Gamechangers, said.

With a record-breaking number of deadly homicides at 142 and just this past week, Metro Louisville also hit the record number of non-deadly shootings at 510.

"Well over 50% of those citizens were ages of 25 years of age and younger," 2X said.

Many of them are also teenagers under 19-years-old being impacted by the gun violence.

"The devastation is serious, it's real, and it deserves the same space as any COVID conversation and any social unrest situation," 2X said.

This year, 2X said, has seen more teens as victims of shootings this year than ever before.

"That kind of trauma should not be lost upon the citizens of Metro Louisville of how serious this year has been," he said.

2x said the pandemic likely has played a role, with teens not in school or other activities. But he said he's seen the trend of teens increasingly involved in violence more and more over the past six years.

"There is a clear clear consensus, the shooters unfortunately have become younger and more aggressive," he said.

There is a concern among activists and leaders, 2X said, that the trend of young offenders and victims of this year will continue next year.

"We have to stay steadfast and committed to trying to intervene in any kind of way in these kids lives to help them if there's a way to help them early on. That's crystal clear," 2X said.

Covid-19 has also added challenges for advocacy organizations and law enforcement, according to 2X, to reach out to teens. But he said the community needs to keep a focus on it.

"No one can turn a blind eye to this issue. They can't do it," he said.

