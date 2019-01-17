LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There is good news for one Louisville teenager as she just received a new liver on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

Thirteen-year-old Haley is doing well after surgery. She had been waiting for a new liver since last year.

Her mom Catherine Carey said, “Haley is incredible. She is our inspiration. We are looking to getting through her three-month recovery and getting back to normal life.”

WHAS11 first met Haley and her mom in October, they were struggling to make ends meet. Haley and her mom were traveling back and forth to Louisville and Cincinnati for her treatments.

