LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old has died after an incident at Taylorsville Lake on August 3.

According to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District, crews went to the lake around 7:49 p.m. on Saturday for a water rescue. When they arrived, they found a young man in 30-35 feet of water. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 17-year-old Damien Kirkpatrick of Louisville.

This is the second drowning incident at Taylorsville Lake this year. On Sunday, the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District posted on Facebook, reminding people to always wear a life vest when enjoying activities on the water.

“Please enjoy the lake and our other waterways but please let’s do it safely,” the post said.

RELATED: Official says Indiana drownings are up this year

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.