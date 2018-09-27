LOUISVILLE (LBF) -- Tier3 Technologies LLC plans to relocate its Louisville headquarters and significantly expand its workforce here in the coming months.

The information technology provider is looking to add 62 full-time jobs with the expansion and relocation of its headquarters, according to a filing with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority. The project will involve a capital investment of more than $2.4 million, tied to rent and new equipment.

The new jobs will pay $44 an hour, including benefits. KEDFA granted preliminary approval for $700,000 in tax incentives Thursday, based on the company's investment and job projections.

Tier3 provides managed technology services, including backup and recovery, network monitoring and wide area network optimization. Founded more than 10 years ago, its clients include KLX Aerospace, Chiquita Brands International and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Its workers have certifications in technologies including VMware, Microsoft, Cisco and Riverbed Technology.

Click here for the full story from Louisville Business First.

© Louisville Business First