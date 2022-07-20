One lucky Louisville man won the lottery

A Taylorsville man won $250,000 after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket last weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Taylor Boulevard Pic-Pac sold the winning ticket to a local man who wishes to remain anonymous, according to a Kentucky Lottery Corporation press release.

He bought the $10 100x ticket last weekend. He said, "I usually play the $20 tickets. I don't really know why I bought the $10 one." This change in behavior paid off in a big way.

He said he scratched the ticket while at work. On the second row, he matched the number 11, then scratched off the prize amount below and uncovered the game's $250,000 top prize.

"I put my glasses on to make sure I was seeing it right," he said. "I was looking at the numbers but I couldn't believe I had actually won. I was in disbelief.

The winner claimed his prize on Tuesday and received a check for $177,500 after taxes.

Taylor Boulevard Pic-Pac will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to Kentucky Lottery Corporation

