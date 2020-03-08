Family of teen whose traffic stop sparked changes to LMPD policies demands transparency

The family of Tae-Ahn Lea said they support an ordinance submitted to Metro Council that would require LMPD to provide timely results of any investigations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a teenage driver whose traffic stop sparked changes to the Louisville Metro Police Department's policies spoke about the need for more transparency between police and citizens.

Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over on Aug. 9, 2018. Officers took him out of the car, handcuffed him and sent a K-9 through his mother's vehicle. They found no drugs or weapons, but instead gave him a wide turn ticket.

While the ticket was dismissed because the officer showed up for court, video of the arrest went viral when his mother, Tija Jackson posted it on social media. The police chief initiated an internal investigation and attorneys filed a lawsuit, however Jackson said her family has never received answers for the traffic stop.

Jackson and others gathered at the old courthouse Monday, supporting an ordinance submitted by Metro Council President David James that would require LMPD to have results of an investigation available within a short timeline.

"I am hopeful that we will get closure, and closure to us looks like all of the officers, including the chiefs and higher up, held accountable for the violation of my son's civil rights," Jackson said. "That they make it public and known that they apologize and acknowledge that they were wrong and it don't happen again."

Changes to LMPD's traffic stop procedure were enforced in July 2019. Some of the changes include addressing how officers conduct interactions "without bias" and providing guidelines for when to handcuff people and document actions.

The ordinance passed Metro Council Wednesday, and was moved to the full council for a vote Monday.

