'Tacos Every Day is better than Taco Tuesday': Louisville Taco Week returns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's largest taco-themed restaurant week is returning for year two!

April 4-10, Louisville Taco Week returns to bring you $2 tacos the entire week at participating restaurants, with some offering up to three different taco options. There will also be specialty margaritas at select locations.

But why is there a Taco Week if we already have a day of the week dedicated to the iconic food? Because "Tacos Every Day" is better than Taco Tuesday!

This year there will even be a Taco Week app with a full list of restaurants, taco specials, locations, hours of operation, and more.

You'll be able to map out your taco plans for the week and get real-time updates.

Plus, if you check-in at four or more participating restaurants on the official Louisville Taco Week app, you'll be entered to win $250 in gift cards.

These are the featured restaurants participating in $2 tacos all week:

Agave & Rye

Bandido Taqueria - Falls City, University of Louisville

Happy Belly Bistro

I Love Tacos - Jeffersontown, Springhurst, Highlands

Limon y Sal

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Senior Iguanas

Taco City - Highlands, Middletown

Zombie Taco

More restaurants will be announced as the event gets closer.

