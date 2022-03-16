'Tacos Every Day is better than Taco Tuesday': Louisville Taco Week returns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's largest taco-themed restaurant week is returning for year two!
April 4-10, Louisville Taco Week returns to bring you $2 tacos the entire week at participating restaurants, with some offering up to three different taco options. There will also be specialty margaritas at select locations.
But why is there a Taco Week if we already have a day of the week dedicated to the iconic food? Because "Tacos Every Day" is better than Taco Tuesday!
This year there will even be a Taco Week app with a full list of restaurants, taco specials, locations, hours of operation, and more.
You'll be able to map out your taco plans for the week and get real-time updates.
Plus, if you check-in at four or more participating restaurants on the official Louisville Taco Week app, you'll be entered to win $250 in gift cards.
These are the featured restaurants participating in $2 tacos all week:
- Agave & Rye
- Bandido Taqueria - Falls City, University of Louisville
- Happy Belly Bistro
- I Love Tacos - Jeffersontown, Springhurst, Highlands
- Limon y Sal
- Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
- Senior Iguanas
- Taco City - Highlands, Middletown
- Zombie Taco
More restaurants will be announced as the event gets closer.
Louisville Taco Week 2022
