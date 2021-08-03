Lynn Family Stadium to host Louisville Taco & Margarita Festival this fall

The first-of-its-kind festival will take place on Oct. 2 and will also feature a variety of food and vendors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is a foodie destination and this fall, foodies will have another reason to celebrate.

Officials with Lynn Family Stadium have announced the Louisville Taco & Margarita Festival.

The festival will feature a variety of food and drinks, including a mimosa and full-service bar. There will also be live music and vendors – a first-of-its kind experience, officials say, at the home of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC.

The Louisville Taco & Margarita Festival will take place on Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets will start at $10 (plus fees) and there will also be Silver and Gold VIP packages available. Kids under 12 get in free.

