Louisville drivers striking outside Sysco facility over labor practices

Teamsters Local 89 members said the company won't come back to the negotiating table, after they rejected Sysco's last contract offer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Outside of Sysco's Louisville facility Monday, drivers with the Teamsters Local 89 union launched a strike against the food distribution company.

In 2022, around 100 drivers at the facility unionized and have been in the process of negotiating a contract. Earlier this month, they rejected the company's last, best and final offer.

Union leaders said the company won't come back to the negotiating table, but their members want to reopen talks.

They say hours for drivers are too long. They also have safety concerns with company operations. Teamster leaders want Sysco to address those issues and others.

"These guys want to be home at a decent time," Trey McCutcheon, business agent for Teamsters Local 89, said. "They're tired of being beat down and used like nothing."

"Hard working people deserve to be treated fairly," driver Michael Bonner said.

In a statement, a company spokesperson wrote:

"Sysco Louisville respects our driver colleagues and deeply appreciates their contributions to our business. That’s why our Offer to the union committee included a nearly 14% increase in hourly pay in Year 1 and improvements in health insurance, vacations, and premium pay. Sysco Louisville has implemented its contingency plans to quickly ramp up operations to serve our customers despite the Teamsters leadership’s actions to disrupt the delivery of products to hospitals, schools and local small businesses."

McCutcheon said union members are prepared to stay on strike, which could cause concern for some customers, like JCPS.

At the district's nutrition services center, nerves are steady. Dan Ellnor with the nutrition team said they have multiple suppliers and order in advance.

"There will be school lunch, there will be school breakfast, it just might look a little differently," he said.

JCPS received food deliveries for this week already. Friday starts spring break, so the district is covered for at least two weeks. They also ordered extra food, stored in their warehouse, for the week following the break.

Ellnor said JCPS has tools in their belt in case the strike continues longer than a couple of weeks. He added during the pandemic the nutrition services team dealt with even more pressing supply chain issues.

"We really only get major hiccups through a supply chain if you've got two or three more supply chain issues going on at the same time," Ellnor said. "This is one that's come home to roost because it's right in our face in Louisville but this has bee happening across the world."

On Monday, Teamsters Local 89 leaders acknowledged those potential consequences.

"Are they going to be able to get their products, maybe, maybe not," McCutcheon said. "I have a child in JCPS, the last thing I want to think about is that."

McCutcheon said drivers want to feel respected and have the company come back to the table.

Drivers said shorter shifts, for a better work-life balance, would make them more satisfied with an agreement with the company.

"Giving us a better home-to-life situation, I think that would do," Bonner said.

McCutcheon said union members are prepared to strike until Sysco agrees to negotiate.

