'We proved them wrong': Louisville drivers reach labor contract with Sysco

“We won a contract that’s going to change our lives, and we’ll only get stronger from here," one driver said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-week strike, Louisville Sysco drivers have reached a labor contract with their employer.

The drivers, represented by Teamsters Local 89, first went on strike at the end of March, over what they said were unfair labor practices.

“These guys are new to being union, but they stuck together like they’ve been Teamsters for years,” Business Agent Trey McCutcheon said. “They showed Sysco what they’re made of and took the company down a few pegs in the process.”

The union was seeking improvements when it comes to safety, quality of life, and wages and benefits, according to a statement from Teamsters Local 89.

Some of the most significant gains were made in wages and benefits.

Delivery drivers pay will immediately increase by $4.35, while shuttle drivers were brought up by $5.35 to catch them up.

According to a statement from the union, both delivery drivers and shuttle drivers wages will increase another $3.50 over the next five years, averaging a 34.5% increase in pay over the life of the contract.

“I’m just really proud of how all of us stood together for these last two weeks,” Sysco Louisville Driver Michael Bonner said. “Sysco told us we’d never be able to do it, but we proved them wrong – now we’re Teamsters.”

The contract also cuts the cost of healthcare premiums for employees. Previously, drivers had to pay 50% of their insurance premiums. Now, they will pay just 20% of insurance premiums for them and their families on their plan.

“It took us about a year to get to this point, but I don’t regret a single minute of it,” Sysco Louisville Driver Cory Browning said. “We won a contract that’s going to change our lives, and we’ll only get stronger from here.”

