Louisville swimming pool inspection data now publicly available

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before you head to the pool this summer be sure to check if the water's safe!

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is making inspection data for local pools and spas across Jefferson County more accessible to the public with a new data portal.

The website includes inspection data from pools and spas located in city and state parks, condos, apartments, amusement parks, recreation venues and private clubs.

"This is a proactive approach to prevent illness from recreational waters," Connie Mendel, director of Environmental Health at LMPHW, said. "Having this data empowers individuals with information to make decisions about their own health and safety."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been at least 208 outbreaks linked to treated recreational water in the U.S. between 2015 and 2019.

LMPHW said that outbreaks associated with recreational water use can be the result of exposure to chemicals or infectious pathogens like viruses and bacteria.

The most common contaminants in pools is Cryptosporidium, LMPHW said.

Cryptosporidium can cause gastrointestinal illness including stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. It has a high tolerance to chlorine which allows the parasite to survive for long periods in chlorinated drinking and swimming water.

To find the latest inspection results for local public pools, spas and water parks in Louisville, click here.

