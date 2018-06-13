LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville leaders filed suit against the state's legislature this week.

They are claiming it broke the state constitution when it told city officials how to spend Jefferson County's portion of the state mineral tax revenue.

Jefferson County's portion of that revenue which is from the taxes on extracted minerals in our state was $430,000.

In years past, that money could be spent on anything within several categories, but this year, the state earmarked that money for the Waterfront Botanical Garden. A $63 million project slated to be built on River Road.

In a statement, Mayor Greg Fischer said while he supports the gardens project, the city has many pressing needs and people in Louisville should decide how tax receipts are spent.



