LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville high school seniors Claire Curtis and Vincent Ricketts got an up-close look at how democracy plays out in Washington, DC, having spent six months as a page in the US Senate.

“Thought it’d be really cool to meet all of these powerful people who have a lot of say and influence in our country,” said Curtis.

From sitting in on the State of the Union, to the government shutdown, and French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit, the inner workings of Washington, DC served as their classroom like a real-life civics lesson.

”The Page program is a very, very unique perspective on the political process, particularly in the Senate,” Ricketts told WHAS11.

Pages help in the daily operation of the Senate, including getting it prepared for session. They even can sit in on important votes. Curtis and Ricketts say their most heartfelt moments were getting health updates on Sen. John McCain.

“We heard a lot about him being ill, but possibly getting better and by the end of it, we kind of figured he might come back and then it kind of just got worse. It was really sad because there were a lot of senators on both sides of the aisle who talked really well of him,” said Curtis.

“It was kind of sad to see his empty desk there the entire time, but nobody had anything bad to say about him and I think that’s definitely a good thing,” Ricketts recalled.

Some of their fellow Pages were in the Capitol Rotunda when Sen. McCain lied in state. Curtis and Ricketts witnessed something similar with the public memorial and viewing of evangelist Billy Graham. “We were more there for paying our respects and moving through the line and saying hello to his family and saying that we were sorry for their losses and we got to observe where he was lying,” Curtis said.

The two applied to be pages program through Senator Mitch McConnell’s office. They were the only two pages selected to represent the state of Kentucky in the highly competitive and prestigious program. It was a first-hand history lesson that will someday likely end up in textbooks.

Curtis is a senior at Presentation Academy. Ricketts is a senior at St. X High School.

