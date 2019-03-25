LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A walk to honor the anniversary of the 1965 Civil Rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. was held in Louisville.

Students from Lincoln Elementary and other YMCA childcare sites took part in the honorary mile-long walk.

March 25 marks 54 years since the Civil Rights marchers arrived in Montgomery, Ala., in an effort to register black voters.

Students from Lincoln Elementary and other YMCA childcare sites took part in the honorary mile-long walk.

Along the way, the group--led by Martin Luther King, Jr.--was confronted with deadly violence from authorities and white vigilante groups, demonstrating the difficulties black voters faced and the need for a national Voting Rights Act.

