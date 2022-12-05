More JCPS students walk out of school protesting leaked SCOTUS draft opinion

Even with the recent Women's Health Protection Act failing in the Senate, students say they're holding out hope.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country high school student are walking out of class protesting a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, suggesting a conservative majority would try and overturn the decision.

Thursday, more students from multiple Jefferson County Public Schools stepped outside the classroom to make their voices heard. Last week, students from three schools also walked out of class in protest.

Students said the answer for them is simple: Their body, their choice.

"We feel like it's not right that they're choosing what women have to do with their body," Alasia Mobley, a junior at Waggener High School, said.

Other students protesting echoed Mobley's sentiments saying it's inspiring to see their classmates march with them.

"I feel like we are all coming together in something, even males," Mobley said. "It's not their body but I feel like they're still coming together and are like 'Okay it's their body, they should have their own choice.'"

Students marched around the school's track chanting, holding signs.

But they weren't the only ones.

Across the city, students at Atherton High School also walked out of class in protest.

"You're in charge of your body, no one else can tell you what you're doing to your body," Alayna Alvey, an Atherton senior, said.

Atherton junior Merce Ermis said protests like this are hopefully going to make their voices heard. And junior Texas O'Reilly said that abortion is healthcare, and that it not only should be legal, but offered safely.

"There's gonna be birth complications, where a woman won't be able to actually give birth, but she will still die from birth complications," O'Reilly said.

"I feel like we still have hope because it's not over until it's actually over," Mobley said. "And I don't think it's over to be honest."

