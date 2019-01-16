LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to safety, maybe kindness isn't the best policy.

After recent robberies on the University of Louisville campus, security expert Greg Gitschier told WHAS11 that danger can be as simple as holding the dorm door open for a stranger.

“It's our nature basically to be polite and helpful to people, but you can't let a stranger in just because you want to be nice because you don't know what their intentions are,” he explained.

And when more than 20,000 students call the University of Louisville campus home, safety is everything.

“You're in the middle of a city and there's no fences keeping bad people out,” Gitschier said.

In a matter of hours, police say one man broke into two different apartment buildings on the UofL campus with a gun last week, stealing from students, threatening to kill some and raping one of them.

The campus alert had UofL freshman Aubrey Goldsborough cancelling her early morning plans.

“I was really scared so I stayed in my dorm room, I didn't go out and I waited until my classes when everyone goes to classes together to go,” Goldsborough explained.

WHAS11 has not seen the surveillance video, and can’t explain exactly how Alfred Kesseh, 21, got into the University Pointe and Cardinal Towne apartments, but a university spokesperson said the rooms he did enter were unlocked.

Some students explained that it's not hard to get in the building, either.

“If you know people here, yeah it's easy," said Nick Castiglione, a UofL student, "cause they can go to that side door over there and just let you in."

Goldsborough said that since the armed robberies, she's thought twice about the open door policy.

“The next day actually someone was following me into my dorm and I let the door close, I usually leave it open but this time I let it close to see if they had a key,” Goldsborough said.

Gitschier said students should also stop looking down at their phones when walking, and be aware of their surroundings at all times.