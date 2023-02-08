Vintage street rods parade through downtown Louisville

These sweet rides cruised the streets of Louisville for this year's annual Street Rod Nationals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several sweet rides rolled down the streets of Louisville for this year's 54th Annual Street Rod Nationals Conference.

As part of the welcome, approximately 40 vintage cars drove through Fourth Street Live Wednesday morning.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg even joined in on the fun, cruising down the street in his own street rod: an all-white 1974 El Darato convertible.

The Street Rod Nationals attracts over 30,000 participants with over 10,000 vintage cars on display.

The conference runs from August 3-6 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Louisville has hosted the group for 29 years.

Get more details about the event by clicking here.

