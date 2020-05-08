Thousands expected in Louisville for Street Rod Nationals

Organizers said they submitted their plans for the event, which Gov. Andy Beshear signed off on, two months ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Mayor Greg Fischer mentioned events like the Kentucky State Fair and Derby could be "reconsidered" if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the first big event since the pandemic started comes to Louisville Saturday.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of collectors will come to Louisville for the Street Rod Nationals. Organizers said their plans for the event were submitted over two months ago and given the green light by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Both locals and out-of-towners are expected to come to the event, with Louisville Tourism CEO Karen Williams saying she hopes it will help fuel the city's tourism economy hit hard by the pandemic.

"The hotels, the restaurants, the gas stations...there's such a trickle down effect for this event," Williams said.

While the pandemic did give organizers some pause, they said they were prepared to shift gears if needed.

"It's a whole different format than what any of us have been used to over the period of years," said Jerry Kennedy, event director.

In 2020, everything outside the house seems like a gamble, but organizers say they are not rolling the dice. Some necessary changes include limiting capacity to allow for social distancing, making sure hand sanitizer is available and adding strategically placed signs.

"Really, if you're walking around here and you don't trip on a sign, we haven't done enough for you," Chris Brawner with Kentucky Venues said.

In total, about 5,000 people are registered to come to the 51st Street Rod Nationals between Aug. 6-9.

