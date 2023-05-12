'They're standing up'; Fifth Louisville Starbucks votes to unionize

Workers at the Central Avenue & 3rd Street store won union representation in a vote of 21-5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth Starbucks location in Louisville has voted to unionize.

Starbucks Workers United said workers at the store on Central Avenue and 3rd Street won union representation in a vote of 21-5 earlier this week.

"The freshly unionized Louisville Starbucks partners have joined the fight against the Company's hour cuts, inadequate staffing, disregard for partner safety, and refusal to bargain with the union in good faith," union officials said.

Autumn Wilson is a barista and union organizer at the store, which is located next to Churchill Downs.

"Our organizing and deciding to Unionize our store was a big step in building power among our baristas to fight for much-needed change that Starbucks continues to avoid," Wilson said.

According to Starbucks Workers United, over 300 stores -- representing more than 7,500 workers -- voted to join the union in its first year.

"They're standing up to the faux-progressivism the Company continues to use in marketing despite consistently disregarding the concerns and well-being of their workers," union officials said.

The union said the National Labor Relations Board has issued over 80 official complaints against Starbucks, encompassing more than 1,400 violations.

Earlier this year, the Baxter Station Starbucks voted to unionize.

