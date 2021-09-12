LMPD: Charges filed Monday against St. X students in 'disturbing video' incident from spring

The juveniles were initially disciplined at school. Louisville Metro Police are now charging the students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students from St. Xavier High School (St. X) were charged Dec. 6 in relation to a 'disturbing' video that surfaced in May.

According to Louisville Metro Police officer Alicia Smiley, one student is charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree strangulation. The other student is charged with first-degree complicity sodomy and first-degree attempted strangulation.

According to Kentucky statute, sodomy in the first degree is when a person forces another into sexual acts, and the person is incapable of consent. They could be physically helpless or are less than 12-years-old.

It is a Class B felony unless the victim is younger than 12-years-old or sustains a physical injury. If either is the case it becomes a Class A felony.

While the video had been recorded off-campus, St. X President Paul Colistra said the students had been disciplined at school following an internal investigation and parent-student meetings.

"Like you, we are all troubled and saddened by what happened," Colistra said. "This is not part of our school culture, and our students can be assured of their safety on our campus."

The St. X parent/student handbook all so addresses off-campus behavior:

"A student whose behavior outside of the school jeopardizes the school's good name, at the discretion of the administration, is subject to disciplinary action that may include dismissal."

Because the scenario involves assault and minors, some information will be not reported in an effort to protect the victim and minimize harm.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.