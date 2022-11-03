'Everyone's real excited and prepared': Highland business owners ready for St. Patrick's Day Parade, despite cold

Businesses have survived two years of the pandemic with the support of their loyal customers, and they're confident a little cold weather won't run them off now.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The polar air will be sticking around for Saturday, which is also the rebound year for the very popular St. Patrick’s Day parade in the Highlands.

It’s a huge day of business for many, but are they concerned the crowds will stay home? The answer is no.

Businesses have survived two years of the pandemic with the support of their loyal customers, and they're confident a little cold weather won't run them off now.

It's been two years since the annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade was held due to the pandemic. Organizers say it's back in full swing.

Bars along Broadway and Baxter Avenue, like O'Shea's, are getting ready.

The parade begins at 3 pm at the corner of E. Broadway & Baxter.

"We haven't had it and it's one of the best times of the year, so everyone's real excited and prepared,” manager Ryan O’Shea said.

Just down the street, Flanagan's Ale House owner Drew Borgmann is preparing as well.

There are food trucks parked and ready to serve patrons on Saturday and several trucks were bringing in supplies.

"My family and I, we bought the business two years ago a week before the shutdown, so this is actually our first one, so we're kinda learning as we go right now,” Borgmann said.



Finally, unshackled from dangerous COVID levels, but, as luck would have, heavy snow fell the night before. Though it's not expected to stick around, the cold temperatures are.

"Either way, we're going to have a good time tomorrow,’ Borgmann said.

"We'll warm up from the booze,” O’Shea said. “Get another bourbon in you.”



Bourbon, green beer or a four-leaf clover - whatever you need to sham-rock and roll, parade organizer John O'Dwier says do it.

"The Irish don't cancel unless we are told to cancel, and we aren't canceling this year, so come out and have a good time, but dress in layers.”

O’Dwier reminds everyone that this parade is for a good cause because some of the money goes to charity.

In addition to the parade, there are St. Patrick's Day festivities all day Saturday.

► Contact reporter Bobbi McSwine at BMcSwine@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.