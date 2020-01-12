No major impact to roadways Tuesday morning after Louisville's first snowfall

Trucks did apply salt to major roadways overnight, but the treatment was mostly precautionary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville got its first taste of winter weather Monday and while accumulation wasn't expected in the city, crews worked overnight to make sure roadways were clear for Tuesday's commute.

Members of the Louisville Metro Snow Team went out late Monday to apply salt to hills and bridge routes in the city. While most people aren't waking up to piles of snow on the ground this morning, temperatures did drop below freezing overnight, so the salt was put out as a precaution.

Starting around midnight, reinforcements were called in to prepare regular snow routes for morning commuters. These routes include major commuting paths through the city, streets that feed into those roadways and connections to major employers and hospitals.

Neighborhood roads were not included in these snow routes.

TRIMARC reported a few crashes on the interstates Tuesday morning due to slippery conditions, but most incidents were cleared by 6:30 a.m. While crews have been treating the roads overnight, there could still be a few slick spots on your commute Tuesday morning.

If you do hit a slick spot, keep these tips in mind:

Don't use cruise control

Put a little extra distance between yourself and other vehicles on the road

If you do slide, turn your steering wheel with the car, not against it

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish said we may not be finished with the snow this week - there could be a few more chances of wintry weather this weekend.

You'll probably want the heavy winter coat all day long as our high temps will stay in the 30s this afternoon. @whas11 #WakeUp11 pic.twitter.com/dfcLddLI1T — Kaitlynn Fish (@KaitlynnFish) December 1, 2020

