Louisville Metro discusses snow preparations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As winter approaches, Mayor Greg Fischer and members of the Metro Snow Team outlined preparations for the 2020-21 snow season.

Louisville will start its season with 49,000 tons on salt, which Fischer said should be the largest amount of salt the city has ever had at the start of snow season. Only 4,500 tons of salt was used last winter due to little snow.

The snow team recently went through a mock event, driving down road treatment routes. The routes include 2,700 two-lane miles of bus routes, arterial and collector roads and major roads to emergency facilities and employers. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and other contractors will also clear routes.

"Our crews cover nearly 600 lane miles of roadway in Jefferson County and work to ensure interstates are clear and safe for travel," said KYTC District 5 Chief District Engineer Matt Bullock. "Our snow fighters are prepared and ready to respond anytime winter weather impacts our area."

Louisville Fire will also help respond to any emergencies, including fires from the use of space heaters or generators.

"Simple safety precautions like maintaining home heating equipment, using space heaters and generators with caution, and replacing batteries in smoke alarms can help ensure a warm and safe winter," said Major Bobby Cooper, Louisville Fire Department.

Roads will also be pretreated with brine before snowfall is expected. During snow, people can follow the city's progress via a snow map on the Louisville Metro website.

