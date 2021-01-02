Hardware stores see boost from snow after mild winters

While the snow is not great for everyone, local hardware stores saw a boost as people purchased ice, shovels and sleds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For many hardware stores, the winter is considered their slow period — but all that can change with a good snowfall.

"As far as sales of winter materials go, it's probably up about 75 to 80% versus the week before," said Paul Fussenegger, the manager at Oscar's Hardware in Germantown.

The past few winters have not been kind to these hardware stores as the relatively mild temperatures and lack of snow and ice have kept much of their inventory in their warehouses.

"We've had some of this stuff in the store two, three seasons now because it's been warm, hadn't had much snow," Fussenegger said.

"If you don't have a cold winter or snow or ice, sales drop off, but we've had a pretty good winter," said David Burghy, a salesperson at Keith's Hardware on Bardstown Road.

But this past week, both Oscar's and Keith's have seen a boost in sales as people stocked up on ice, windshield wipers and shovels. But there's one item in particular that both hardware stores say has been their hot seller.

"Sleds," Burghy said. "My warehouse is out and I'm down to my last 25, so if we have another snow, I'm going to be out."

"If anything, we're selling more sleds than we normally do," Fussenegger said. "I guess parents are home with their kids so let them go outside and play in the snow."

All the extra time people are spending at home has also caused an increase in other sales, like fire pits and heaters.

"Basically people are staying in, staying around the house, so they're doing more stuff around the house," Burghy said.

"Good to see a little winter," Fussenegger said. "I know it's not good for everybody but for us it does well."

