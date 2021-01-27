Crews treat roads ahead of snowfall in Kentucky, Southern Indiana

The Louisville Metro Snow Team will activate its crews at noon, treating all 110 metro snow routes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Almost all of Kentuckiana is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the area expects snowfall from around 3-10 p.m. Wednesday.

Both Indiana and Kentucky transportation cabinet crews, as well as the Louisville Metro Snow Team, are treating roads as they prepare for potentially slick spots during evening and morning commutes.

Light accumulations around 1 inch are expected in most spots, but the StormTeam is reporting the chance of higher totals near 2-3 inches in some spots of Southern Indiana.

KYTC District 5 — which covers Jefferson, Bullitt, Franklin, Henry, Oldham, Spencer, Shelby and Trimble County — said crews will monitor and treat conditions through the afternoon.

The Louisville Metro Snow Team will activate its crews at noon, treating all 110 metro snow routes. The crew will first treat with salt, then add calcium chloride to increase efficacy when temperatures drop. The team's progress can be tracked on the Metro Snow Map.

INDOT Southeast also reported that multiple crews will head out between noon and 3 p.m. to treat roadways before snowfall.

