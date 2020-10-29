Louisville Slugger Factory to offer Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series Champions bats for fans

There are three different 34-inch bats to choose from, along with two 18-inch mini bat varieties.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Los Angeles Dodgers are the latest team to end their world series drought. The Dodgers won for the first time in 32 years Tuesday night.

The Louisville Slugger Factory will once again make commemorative bats marking their big accomplishment.

There are three different 34-inch bats to choose from, along with two 18-inch mini bat varieties. The prices are ranging from $19.95 to $199.95.

Louisville Slugger celebrated 136 years in professional baseball during the 2020 season and has been part of every World Series played since the very first in 1903.

You can purchase your commemorative bat here.