Louisville Slugger completes museum gallery renovations

Among many other improvements, the renowned 'Bat Vault' has been turned into a new gallery, featuring original bat models designed by world-famous baseball players.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory has completed its first major museum gallery renovation in nearly 15 years.

Officials said one of the biggest improvements is to the Bat Vault, which has been turned into a 638-square-foot gallery, more than double its original size.

Guests will be able to enter the vault, which Executive Director Deana Lockman dubbed the museum's "Fort Knox of baseball bats."

The vault is home to more than 3,000 original bat models designed by some of baseball's most legendary players.

Lockman says some of the models on display are over 100 years old.

"We are thrilled to now treat all of our guests to the stories, history and spectacle that comes with the Vault," she said.

Louisville Slugger's renovated museum experience also includes updates to the permanent "Hold a Piece of History" exhibit, which lets guests hold game-used bats.

There are now more photo opportunities and sculptures of famous players throughout the gallery.

Guests can get a closer look at two historic bat-making processes with newly added cameras to help capture wood chips flying and the sizzle of the bat as it gets branded.

According to a press release, another highlight of the renovation is a new 200-square-foot space for temporary exhibits.

The first exhibit to be featured is West Main's Marvel: The Big Bat, which tells the story of Hillerich & Bradsby Co.'s move to West Main in 1995.

A dedicated programming space has also been added for museum Brand Ambassadors to share stories that have shaped H&B's history.

The museum plans to hold a Galley Unveiling Event on April 5 at 10 a.m.

