LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Slugger and Major League Baseball are teaming up to raise awareness for pediatric cancer.

Louisville Slugger has produced 31 gold bats stamped with the childhood cancer awareness ribbon. All 31 gold bats are autographed by members of each MLB club and are up for auction through October 17.

If you place a bid, you better bring your check book. Some bids are already over $1,000.

Click here to place a bid.

