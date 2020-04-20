LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Slugger factory has closed, along with the museum, and most of the staff has been furloughed.

Hillerich and Bradsby, the parent company, furloughed 171 people. The CEO said they have cut advertising and expenses, and they hope to get back to normal as soon as possible.

The employees on furlough will still receive benefits, and those who have not been furloughed will take a 25 percent pay cut.

RELATED: JCPS cuts in-person classes for remainder of year, students will continue non-traditional instruction

RELATED: Kentucky Kingdom to open in June

RELATED: UPS donates nearly $300,000 to local non-profits combating COVID-19

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.