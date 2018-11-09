LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville woman who suffered 12 gunshot wounds in the Cincinnati bank shooting has been released from the hospital, according to our ABC affiliate in Cincinnati, WCPO.

Whitney Austin was shot last week as she entered through the revolving doors at the Fifth Third Center.

Another surviving victim has also been released from the hospital.

Three other victims died, and the gunman was killed by police.

READ MORE: Victim shares story, continues recovery following Cincinnati bank shooting

READ MORE: 4 people dead, including gunman, in downtown Cincinnati shooting

© 2018 WHAS-TV