LMPD: Woman found shot inside vehicle near Hikes Point

Authorities said the woman is recovering in the hospital at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Louisville are investigating after a woman was found shot near Hikes Point on Monday.

Louisville Metro Police said the woman was found inside a vehicle near El Conquistador Place and Breckenridge Lane around 9:45 a.m.

She was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition, according to LMPD.

Police said all parties involved in the shooting have been accounted for. It's unclear if there were any arrests or charges at this time.

The LMPD Domestic Violence Unit is handling the investigation.

This story may be updated as new information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.