Three people injured in overnight shooting in Watterson Park

Louisville Metro Police said they were investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Red Roof Inn on Bishop Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a shooting from Monday night that left three people injured in Watterson Park.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded to a report of a double shooting on Red Roof Inn Place near Bishop Lane and Newburg Road just before midnight.

When they arrived, they found two people - a man and a woman - who had been shot. Both people were taken to the hospital. In the release, Ruoff said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the man was in critical condition.

While the officers were responding to the scene at Red Roof Inn Place, a man arrived at Jewish Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators determined that the man had been shot in the same incident.

Ruoff said there have not been any arrests made in this case. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

