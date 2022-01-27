Local firefighters respond to house fire, minor injury reported

An adult and child exited the building safely before the firefighters arrived.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department and the Shively Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 10:33 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived at the 2100 block of East Lane they found fire coming from a two-story building according to a recent press release.

An adult and child exited the building safely before the firefighters arrived.

It took about 20 minutes and 30 firefighters to get the fire under control the release says. The home has moderate damage.

Emergency Medical Services treated the adult for a minor injury on scene. The Kentuckiana Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants the release says.

The Louisville Division of Fire Arson Bureau found the heat from a furnace flue ignited nearby clothing.

This is the second fire in two days.

Related stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.