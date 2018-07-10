LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — There are more than 7.5 billion people in the world, but only 45 hold the special title of "Kid Reporter."

The Scholastic News Kids Press Corps does "news for kids, by kids" and covers everything from current events to breaking news. A Louisville middle schooler is part of this year's elite class.

Leo Tobbe is a seventh grader at Louisville Classical Academy and wants to be a reporter, a robotics engineer, an actor, and a swimmer when he grows up.

He stays busy, but says he felt called to take on this role to show the different perspectives kids his age have on the world and its stories.

Tobbe heard about the job on social media and knew he had to apply. His skill set made him a perfect fit.

“I love writing,” Tobbe said. "I have always been very curious about my surroundings, and I've never been afraid to ask questions.

It’s something he's already tackling with his first assignment.

"Currently, I'm working on a story about the importance of youth voter engagement in Louisville,” Tobbe said.

The kid reporters range from ages 10-14 and represent 21 states and 10 different countries. The press corps covers just about everything, but Tobbe opts for the tales that aren't always told.

"I would really like to work on the positive stories that happen every day that are a lot of times overlooked,” Tobbe said.

He’s got a big audience to share his work with. Tobbe’s stories will be published on the Press Corps website and in Scholastic classroom magazines. Those reach more than 25 million students across the country.

"I am very, very excited about it. It's a little overwhelming. It's scary, but it's exciting,” Tobbe said. "I'm really excited to see what it has in store for me."

The application process is intense. Tobbe had to write an essay about why he wanted to be a kid reporter, submit two story ideas, and a story he'd already written.

You can find the full reporters list here, and Tobbe's bio here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV