LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A senior living community in Old Louisville, Treyton Oak Towers, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

During his briefing Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear revealed 18 residents have tested positive, along with five staff members. The community has seen three deaths due to the virus, and 100 tests have been conducted there.

The governor said a CDC expert visited the towers today and talked to them about personal protection equipment.

WHAS11 contacted Treyton Oak Towers for comment, but they have not yet responded.

