Louisville SDF to host Global Entry enrollment event in April; What to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport is looking to help pre-approved travelers expedite their entry into the United States once again.

The airport will host its second Global Entry Enrollment Event from Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28.

Airport officials said March's enrollment event was an "overwhelming success."

Global Entry is offered through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Trusted Traveler Programs. It's available at all international gateway airports that have nonstop service to Louisville SDF.

The program lets pre-approved travelers expedite their entry into the U.S. using automated kiosks.

There are no processing lines, no paperwork, reduced wait times, access to expedited entry benefits in other countries, and TSA PreCheck Eligibility, according to a press release.

Louisville SDF's temporary Global Entry Enrollment center will be located on the ticketing level, right behind the Spirit Airlines ticket counter in the terminal. There will also be signs to help direct you there.

Travelers must be conditionally approved prior to the in-person enrollment interview at SDF, officials said.

How to apply

The conditional approval process can take several weeks, so officials urge applicants to begin the online enrollment process right now.

Create a Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) account here. Regardless of age, officials say individuals must have their own TTP account. Log into TTP account and complete the application. There is a $100 non-refundable fee for each application. U.S. CBP will accept and review each application for conditional approval. Applicants will then be notified and will be provided a link to schedule the in-person interview to complete the enrollment process. Each applicant must schedule a separate interview.

Officials said when making an appointment at SDF's temporary enrollment center, applicants will need to choose "Louisville" as the enrollment location.

All applicants are urged to schedule an appointment as a limited amount of walk-in appointments may be accepted based on availability.

What to bring for the in-person interview: Applicants must bring a valid U.S. passport and another form of ID, like a driver's license.

