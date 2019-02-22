DOWNTOWN ROAD CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed, or have their traffic diverted, between 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, for the Anthem 5k Fitness Classic. Adjacent streets will also be affected by this event.

  • Brook Street-from Main Street to Chestnut Street
  • Chestnut Street- from Brook Street to 9th Street
  • 9th Street-from Chestnut to Liberty
  • Liberty Street-from 9th to 5th Street
  • 5th Street-from Liberty to Main Street
  • Market Street-from Brook Street to 8th Street
  • Jefferson Street-from Brook Street to 5th Street
  • Eighth Street-from Market to Main Street
  • Main Street-from 8th Street to Jackson Street