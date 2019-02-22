DOWNTOWN ROAD CLOSURES
The following streets will be closed, or have their traffic diverted, between 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, for the Anthem 5k Fitness Classic. Adjacent streets will also be affected by this event.
- Brook Street-from Main Street to Chestnut Street
- Chestnut Street- from Brook Street to 9th Street
- 9th Street-from Chestnut to Liberty
- Liberty Street-from 9th to 5th Street
- 5th Street-from Liberty to Main Street
- Market Street-from Brook Street to 8th Street
- Jefferson Street-from Brook Street to 5th Street
- Eighth Street-from Market to Main Street
- Main Street-from 8th Street to Jackson Street