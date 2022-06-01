Snow crews begin treating Louisville roads as winter weather moves in

The Metro Department of Public Works says 56 snow removing crews will be working around the clock to treat 2,700 miles of two-lane roads.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rain is beginning to change into freezing rain and ice as winter weather moves into Kentuckiana. In Louisville, road crews are now starting to treat the city's roadways.

Salvador Melendez, a spokesperson for the Metro Department of Public Works, said snow crews have made their pre-trip safety inspections, loaded their trucks, and moved into position to begin applying salt on roadways.

He said 56 snow removing crews will be working around the clock to take care of the city's 111 snow routes, which is about 2,700 miles of two-lane roads.

"We urge the public to use extreme caution as they drive, allow themselves extra time to reach their destination, and give our snow fighters room to work," Melendez said.

Crews weren't able to treat the roads Wednesday night ahead of the storm due to constant rain throughout the day. Officials said any treatment at that point would have been washed away.

The Department of Transportation has these tips to stay safe on roads:

Check tire tread and air pressure when tires are "cold" (haven't been driven on for at least three hours

Check fluid levels and heat, including no-freeze, antifreeze, the exhaust system and defrosters to make sure everything is full and functioning

Always keep your gas tank two-thirds full

Remove snow, ice or frost from all headlines, taillights, mirrors and windows before you leave

To follow along with the city's snow route progress, or to see how road conditions are near you, visit the Department of Public Works' website.

