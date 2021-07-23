Louisville Rites of Passage program accepting applications

The newly-formed program looks to engage Black youth in an Afrocentric experience that includes an immersion in nature.

CLERMONT, Ky. — According to a release, the newly-formed Louisville Rites of Passage program for Black youth is now accepting applications through Aug. 2.

The program is partnered with Bridge Kids International, Play Cousins Collective and Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest. It aims to engage youth in an Afrocentric experience that includes an immersion in nature.

Fifteen spots are available for the program, a five-month pilot that is free of charge and takes place both in Louisville and at Bernheim.

“The Rites of Passage program is an amazing opportunity for our village to connect with the next generation who will inherit it,” Executive Director of Play Cousins Kristen Williams said. “Not only is it a ceremonial passing of the torch, but it’s also a journey into purpose and interconnection with self and the community at large.”

Executive Director of Bridge Kids International Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said programs like Rites of Passage can be an effective strategy in supporting Black youth as they mature into a healthy and positive adulthood.

“Our goals with the Louisville Rites of Passage program are to help young people transition to adulthood healthy, whole and hopeful – rooted in their history and culture, connected in their community, grounded in a positive sense of self, and prepared with practical tools for the next phase in life," Bailey-Ndiaye said.

The program’s orientation takes place August 10 and programming begins August 20 with a retreat at Bernheim.

