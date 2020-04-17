LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Signs flood Frankfort Avenue, some reading "closed" while others with "to go" or "take out" taped to storefronts.

Among those feeling the brunt of the closures is Fork and Barrel. Owner and executive chef Geoffrey Heyde said sales have been down 70% since his restaurant has moved to a carry-out only option, with a lot of the revenue being lost from the decrease in alcohol sales.

"This isn't like a McDonald's or a Burger King where everything is efficient or streamlined," Heyde said. "We're not a to-go restaurant. We can do it but we weren't prepared for that at all."

But there have been some discussions about possibly reopening businesses. The White House has issued a three-phase plan, which is recommending states confirm a two-week trend in declining coronavirus cases before slowly easing lockdown restrictions.

If the criteria is met, states can move to phase one, which still requires strict social distancing in public with no gatherings with 10 or more people.

Nonessential travel is still discouraged and employers are still asked to telework where possible and employees should return to work in phases. However restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, sporting venues and places of worship can reopen if they observe strict social distancing.

"Our tables are tight and close together but we're going to lose 25 to 30 percent of that so I can think it out so people aren't right on top of each other," Heyde said.

But Heyde said he is willing to take things slow.

"We all want this to go away but I also don't want to open up too soon," he said. "Why jeopardize the long-term situation for an immediate cure right at this moment?"

