LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we near Breast Cancer Awareness Month, several local restaurants are donating a portion of proceeds from specialty desserts to Susan G. Komen Kentucky as part of Confections for the Cure.
Business in Louisville, Lexington and New Albany created a pink dessert available until September 21 to offer customers in honor of breast cancer survivors. A portion of the proceeds will go to Komen Kentucky, with around 75% of funds dedicated to Kentucky and Southern Indiana services and education.
Participating businesses include:
Louisville -
- Bourbons Bistro
- Brasserie Provence
- Captain’s Quarters
- Coals Artisan Pizza
- Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli
- LouVino
- Palatucci’s Italian American Ristorante
- River House
- The Blackstone Grille
- The Comfy Cow
- The Fat Lamb
- Three Dog Bakery
- Varanese
- Volare
New Albany -
- Sweet Stuff Bakery
Lexington -
- Coles 735 Main
- DV8 Kitchen
- Epping’s on Eastside
- Lockbox
- Missy’s Pies
- Ramsey’s Diners
- Ramsey’s Country Store
- Red State BBQ
- Saul Good
