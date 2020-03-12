Louisville Metro waives annual ABC license renewal fees

There are currently 916 establishments with licenses permitting on-site consumption.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro is waiving 100% of the annual Alcohol and Beverage Control license renewal fees for all restaurants, bar or other businesses with on-site consumption, the Department of Codes and Regulations announced.

"Fully waiving the renewal fees will bring us in line with recent state ABC action, while providing added relief for restaurants and bars, which are currently closed to indoor dining as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, Chief of Louisville Forward.

In October, the city announced it would grant a 25% reduction of the annual fee. Those that paid the reduced renewal fee in October or November will receive a 75% reduction on their renewal fee in 2021. Licensees who have not paid renewal fees for 2020 will not be required to pay renewal fees until 2021.

There are currently 916 establishments with licenses permitting on-site consumption, and 429 also hold extended hours licenses.

The Department of Public Works also temporarily suspended application fees for restaurants seeking an encroachment permit to add or expand their outdoor seating on public property, and the city waived tent permit fees.

“Louisville Metro is acting to support our food and beverage sector and reduce their burden in whatever ways we can, but we need action soon from the federal government to truly help these businesses surviving the winter when the harshest impacts of the COVID-19 restrictions will be felt,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The city said the order will have a potential impact of $1.8 million across Metro Council's 2021 and 2022 revenue estimates.