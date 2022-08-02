Louisville Restaurant Week returns in February

From Feb. 21-27, select restaurants will offer three-course menus ranging from $26 to $46. Plus, $1 of every meal purchased will be donated to AMPED.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you ever needed an excuse to eat out, here's one: Louisville Restaurant Week is returning this month.

From Feb. 21-27, participating restaurants through Louisville will offer a pre-fixe three-course menu with prices ranging from $26 to $46. Some of the restaurants you can try this year include Board and You Bistro, LouVino, Mesh and The Melting Pot. Additional locations will be announced and menus will be released online on Feb. 11.

During Louisville Restaurant Week, you will not only get a chance to enjoy local cuisine and support area restaurants but in addition, $1 of each meal purchased during the week will be donated to the Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED).

AMPED is a non-profit offering several programs including music mentorship for kids and technology training for adults. It is also Louisville's first Black business incubator, according to a press release.

“Our goal is to amplify AMPED Louisville’s mission with this Restaurant Week partnership and provide them additional financial tools in their efforts to reach our city’s underserved communities,” said Cleo Battle, the president and CEO of Louisville Tourism.

For more information, visit the Louisville Restaurant Week website.

