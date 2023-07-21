'It's disrespectful': Louisville residents claim LG&E is cutting their power unexpectedly

According to the company's outage map, nearly 70 people were without power in Germantown on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the midst of a hot summer week in Kentuckiana, dozens of home owners in Louisville were without power.

According to LG&E's outage map, nearly 70 people were without power in Germantown on Friday as crews replace poles and power lines. Neighbors said it's been an ongoing issue for the past week.

Robin Edwards says LG&E started working around Lydia Street last Thursday. Since then, she says workers have cut off residents' power each day without warning.

"They're being totally inconsiderate of us," she said. "We need a notification. We need advance notification."

Because of the sudden outages, some neighbors said they were unable to work from home. One woman said she couldn't cook for her grandchildren, and many others had no way of escaping the heat.

"My AC ran until about 8 o'clock that night trying to cool the house back down to the thermostat setting," Edwards said.

She said her and her neighbors called LG&E several times for an explanation.

Edwards said the electric company eventually told her the power outages were apart of a scheduled maintenance, leaving her with more questions.

"Why isn't something like this scheduled for the spring or fall when it's not this hot?" she said. "If they let you know know when they're going to trim the tree, why wouldn't they let you know about something as inconvenient as this?"

In a statement, LG&E spokesperson Natasha Collins said:

"The work crews have been performing in Germantown is part of a project to enhance reliability for customers by upgrading poles, wires and other equipment and did require a short service interruption along Lydia Street. Depending on the work being performed, there are a variety of different methods we use to notify customers. In this instance, the crew knocked on doors in advance of the work. Unfortunately, the work ended up taking longer than anticipated due to a difficult pole installation. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have caused."

However, Edwards hopes the company does better moving forward.

"It's disrespectful," she said. "Be considerate of your customers, make sure we know in advance what's happening."

