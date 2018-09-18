LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Changes are happening at the former Louisville Rescue Mission. Services in Louisville are expanding, and the mission has a new name. It's now called Re: Center Ministries.

The mission has been offering free individual counseling, but it's adding addiction recovery, restorative arts, parenting, and job readiness over the next several months.

In addition to that, the Center's LifeChange Program is putting in more beds next month to help more homeless men change their lives.

There's also a new campus in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Walnut Street that’s designed exclusively to prevent homelessness.

