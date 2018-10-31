FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) — Representatives Jason Nemes and Jerry Miller, both from Louisville, prefiled a bill that would include criminal homicide and fetal homicide as hate crimes in Kentucky.

The bill’s drafting comes after a man killed two people at a Kroger in Jeffersontown on Oct. 24. Both of the victims were African-American and the murders are being investigated as a possible federal hate crime.

Crimes such as murder, manslaughter, and reckless homicide that are motivated because of someone’s race, color, religion, sexual orientation, nationality, or employment are currently not included in Kentucky's hate crime law.

In the new proposed law, those who are found guilty in the attempt or solicitation of these crimes can also be found guilty of a hate crime.

"Kentucky needs stricter punishments for those who commit murder based on someone's identity, such as race, religion, sexual orientation, nationality, or employment," said Rep. Nemes, the primary sponsor of BR 335. "Bigotry, hatred, and violence have no place in our society and will not be tolerated."

Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, is the primary co-sponsor of the bill, and said that the Jeffersontown shooting shows lawmakers that stronger state laws are needed.

"What happened in Jeffersontown is a tragedy,” said. Rep. Miller. "During the 2019 Legislative Session, we will strive to strengthen Kentucky's hate crime laws so that everyone, no matter your background, feels safer. Heinous actions like the one committed in Jeffersontown have no place in Kentucky and those who commit such crimes should be severely punished."

The bill will be discussed during the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary this Friday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.

